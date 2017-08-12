June retail sales surpass forecast with 1.9% rise

Retail sales in Singapore rose a stronger-than-expected 1.9 per cent in June from a year ago, despite a 5.6 per cent drop in car sales, as most other categories enjoyed growth.

The month's performance was also stronger than the 0.8 per cent increase in retail takings in May, revised down from a 0.9 per cent rise.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales in June grew 4 per cent year on year, according to Department of Statistics data released yesterday.

OCBC Bank's head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling said this marked a significant pickup from the revised May reading of 0.5 per cent year on year, suggesting that consumer confidence and private consumption have been steadily improving since February this year.

Watches and jewellery were the best performers, with sales up 12 per cent year on year.

Also growing strongly were sales at department stores (up 7.3 per cent) and petrol service stations (up 9.8 per cent).

Food retailers saw sales slip again, with a 5.8 per cent fall in June, while mini-marts and convenience stores posted a 1.4 per cent drop.

0.5% Percentage dip in June retail sales, compared with the previous month.

Compared with the previous month, June retail sales dipped 0.5 per cent. Excluding motor vehicles, they edged up 0.1 per cent.

June's total retail sales is estimated at $3.7 billion, higher than the $3.6 billion in June last year.

Ms Ling said near- term retail sentiments should hold up amid the Great Singapore Sale and upcoming events like F1. But the retail scene could still be challenged by e-commerce and manpower issues. Last year, retail sales grew 2.2 per cent, compared with the previous year.