Heng Swee Keat to attend Asean+3, ADB meetings in Yokohama

SINGAPORE - Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will be in Yokohama, Japan, from Friday (May 5) to Saturday to attend the Asean+3 finance ministers' and central bank governors' meeting and the annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

This will be Mr Heng's first overseas trip since recovering from a stroke suffered in May last year.

At the Asean+3 meeting, the officials from Asean, China, Japan and Korea will discuss regional economic developments and outlook, and the progress of key initiatives including the Asean+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO), Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralisation and Asian Bond Markets Initiative.

The meeting will also explore ways to further advance regional financial cooperation among the member countries, the Ministry of Finance said in a media release on Thursday.

At the ADB's annual meeting, the officials will discuss developments in the Asia Pacific region and institutional matters such as the Manila-based lender's operational and financial performance.

Mr Heng will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Monetary Authority of Singapore