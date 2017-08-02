Heng Swee Keat named Honorary Fellow of the Economic Society of Singapore

SINGAPORE - Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat was made an Honorary Fellow of the Economic Society of Singapore on Wednesday during the society's annual dinner, in recognition of his contributions to economics policymaking.

The lifetime award has been given to only five other individuals since the Society was founded in 1956: Dr. Goh Keng Swee and Professor You Poh Seng in 1973, Professor Lim Chong Yah in 1979, Mr. Goh Chok Tong in 2006, and Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam in 2010.

Professor Euston Quah, the president of the Economic Society of Singapore, said the award was conferred on Mr Heng for " his leadership to help secure our social and economic future as a nation" as well as his efforts "to raise awareness and understanding of economic issues in professional and public life in Singapore and abroad".

Mr Heng's public service career includes tenures at the Ministry of Trade and Industry; the Trade Development Board as well as the Monetary Authority of Singapore. He was previously also Minister for Education.

"It is humbling to be considered alongside the other five Honorary Fellows who are all distinguished individuals," said Mr Heng in his speech at the event.

"I would like to attribute this honour to the strong spirit of teamwork and public service I have been fortunate to encounter in many others throughout my career."