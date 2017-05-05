Heng Swee Keat in Japan for Asean+3 meeting

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will be in Yokohama, Japan, today and tomorrow to attend the meetings of Asean+3 finance ministers, central bank governors and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

This will be Mr Heng's first overseas trip since recovering from a stroke suffered in May last year.

The Asean+3 meeting will see officials from Asean, China, Japan and South Korea discussing regional economic developments and the progress of key proposals such as the Asian Bond Markets Initiative. The meeting will also explore ways to advance financial cooperation among the member countries, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

Officials at the ADB annual meeting will discuss developments in the Asia-Pacific region and institutional matters such as the Manila-based lender's operational and financial performance.

Mr Heng will be accompanied by Finance Ministry and Monetary Authority of Singapore officials.

Ann Williams