Heng Swee Keat gets lifetime award from Economic Society

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat receiving a token from Economic Society of Singapore president Euston Quah to signify his acceptance of the Honorary Fellow post yesterday during its annual dinner at Mandarin Orchard Singapore. Only five other people
Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat receiving a token from Economic Society of Singapore president Euston Quah to signify his acceptance of the Honorary Fellow post yesterday during its annual dinner at Mandarin Orchard Singapore. Only five other people have received the honour since the society was founded in 1956.ST PHOTO: DON WONG FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
Published
1 hour ago

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat was made an Honorary Fellow of the Economic Society of Singapore during its annual dinner last night.

The lifetime award was conferred in recognition of his contributions to economic policymaking.

Only five other people have received the honour since the society was founded in 1956: Dr Goh Keng Swee and Professor You Poh Seng in 1973, Professor Lim Chong Yah in 1979, Mr Goh Chok Tong in 2006, and Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam in 2010.

Professor Euston Quah, the society's president, said the award was conferred on Mr Heng for "his leadership to help secure our social and economic future as a nation", as well as his efforts "to raise awareness and understanding of economic issues in professional and public life in Singapore and abroad".

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Mr Heng has had a distinguished public service career.

He was principal private secretary to Mr Lee Kuan Yew before being appointed permanent secretary at the Ministry of Trade and Industry in 2001.

He was made managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore in 2005, before becoming Minister for Education in 2011.

He was appointed Finance Minister in 2015.

"It is humbling to be considered alongside the other five Honorary Fellows who are all distinguished individuals," Mr Heng, 56, said in his speech at the event.

"I would like to attribute this honour to the strong spirit of teamwork and public service I have been fortunate to encounter in many others throughout my career."

Chia Yan Min

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 03, 2017, with the headline 'Heng Swee Keat gets lifetime award from Economic Society'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 
sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice
Meet the bespoke shoemaker who dared to dream different