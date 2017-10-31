Former Attorney-General V.K. Rajah re-appointed to MAS board

SINGAPORE - Former Attorney-General V.K. Rajah has been re-appointed to the board of directors of the the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Mr Rajah's term of appointment will be from Nov 1 to May 31, 2020, MAS said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 31).

The 10-member board of Singapore's central bank is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Mr Rajah, 60, stepped down as Attorney-General in January this year following a distinguished career as a Judge of Appeal, a High Court judge and the managing partner of law firm Rajah & Tann.