Forget about a job for life in Singapore

SINGAPORE - It's become a norm for workers to switch jobs every few years, making the lifelong career in one organisation a thing of the past in Singapore and Hong Kong.

That's according to human resources firm Randstad's latest Workmonitor Research for the April to June quarter, which found that 73 per cent of employees globally felt that a "job-for-life" was all but extinct.

But this sentiment was much higher across the region with 83 per cent of those polled in Singapore and Hong Kong feeling that life-long jobs no longer existed. In Malaysia, 76 per cent of employees felt the same way.

Surprisingly, more senior employees in Singapore and Hong Kong were more pessimistic about job-for-life than their younger counterparts, going against popular thinking that Millennials are the job-hopping generation.

"The Workmonitor findings should worry organizations who do not take great care of their employer brands," said Michael Smith, managing director for Randstad Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

He attributed the demise of lifelong jobs and careers to the growing willingness of employees to move across organisations and specialisations to define their own career paths based on their own requirements.

"Our Employer Brand Research showed that over a third of all employees are looking to leave their jobs in the next six months, making it even more important for organizations to do their very best at ensuring they are catering to their very best talent," he said.