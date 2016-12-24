Firms lowering gift budgets to rein in festive spending

It has been a dreary year plagued by stock market upsets, job cuts and a slowing economy. However, the festive season has still fired up consumers to splash out on traditional items like Christmas trees and turkeys, but the corporate sector seems to be feeling the pinch.

Companies have tightened their gift budgets, with the year likely to end the way it started: with firms cutting down on extravagant freebies just like they reportedly did for Chinese New Year last February.

Simply Hamper managing director Alexis Tan noted pre-orders for hampers came in rather late this year. "Many were contemplating sending just Chinese New Year hampers instead, as Christmas and Chinese New Year are merely a month apart, and some did just go ahead with doing that," he said.

"Many clients still choose to send hampers to their regular and new recipients, but what they did was lower their budget spent per hamper, from $200 to $150 each, for instance."

Hamper giant Noel Gifts International noted that spending by firms in the medical industry is still stable despite the weakened economy, but the construction and manufacturing industries are trimming their budgets.

Firms have also noticed that some private banks have turned into Scrooges, even towards their best clients.

Mr Steve Feiner, co-founder of Better Florist, said sales of mini Christmas trees have grown dramatically this year but corporate tree purchases have declined.

"We are noticing corporate (firms) choosing more economical options to celebrate this holiday season," he added. "In speaking with a few folks about their corporate gifting budgets, we have consistently heard (about) declines in expenditure over the past years."

A spokesman for Noel Gifts International added: "We do notice that the economy has somewhat affected customers' budgets. Some customers have chosen to purchase items of average or common value, compared with previous years.

"We are not seeing lavish expenditure for their top-tier recipients. However, sales in terms of quantity are still about the same...

"Customers are conscious about the economy but they still have to fulfil their need to show appreciation during the festive season."

Christmas report card: What's doing well and what's not

STAYCATIONS

Mr Patrick Fiat, general manager and chief experience officer of Royal Plaza on Scotts, noted there are more people taking up staycations this festive season.

For December last year, the occupancy rates were slightly below 80 per cent, while for the same month this year the rates are between the high 80s and low 90s.

"The occupancy rate for December this year has significantly increased due to a focused campaign towards the local market," he noted.

LOGCAKES

A Shangri-La Hotel spokesman noted orders for logcakes "have increased this year, compared with last year", with the most popular orders being the new candied chestnut flavour and the traditional "Grandma" logcakes.

On the other hand, Mr Fiat of Royal Plaza on Scotts noted a 10 per cent decrease in festive orders from big and small firms, another sign of corporate cutbacks.

HOTEL BUFFET LUNCHES

Shangri-La Hotel, known for its buffet at The Line restaurant, said: "The number of reservations we have received this year is comparable to last year, with The Line being almost fully booked on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day...

"The take-up rate was also faster as compared with 2015, with reservations coming in as early as September and reservations mostly filling up by November."

Carousel at Royal Plaza on Scotts, which offers a halal spread, said there have been more corporate bookings for this year end, "perhaps due to the tightening of expenditure on banquet events, which is more costly".

HAMPERS

Hampers are a favourite corporate gift and while firms acknowledged a slowdown, better offerings and product ranges plus the spirit of giving have helped sales.

Noel said this year is most likely the slowest year for Christmas sales, compared with previous years.

In the last three to five years, the firm has also had to contend with more indirect competitors, including local firms and online platforms.

However, while the company did not disclose sales figures, it noted that Christmas sales seem to be on a par with last year's, as it has various promotions and value-added services.

Sales of Noel's priciest hamper - it costs $1,088 before GST - have been about the same as last year.

Simply Hamper, which was set up in 2014, has seen an 80 per cent growth in revenue, compared with last year. Managing director Alexis Tan said: "Despite the economic slowdown, we believe that the growth this year could probably be due to our new product offering - the personalised hamper service called the Xmas Hamper Builder."

However, hamper pre-orders were not as good for the young firm.

TURKEY AND HAM

A Cold Storage spokesman said raw turkey sales are up 10 per cent on last year, while its Christmas deli items - including cooked turkeys and hams - have done well.

Demand for raw turkeys at NTUC FairPrice supermarkets increased about 10 per cent from last year.

A company spokesman added that sales of Christmas deli items in general have remained relatively stable compared with last year.

CHRISTMAS TREES

Mr Ivan Wee, retail manager of Island Landscape & Nursery, noted that tree sales have been much faster this year, possibly because Ikea did not sell live Christmas trees this year owing to price and logistical challenges.

Mr Peter Cheok, sales and marketing director at Far East Flora, added that tree sales "figures are on target thus far" and pre-orders are consistent with previous years'.

Far East Flora's biggest trees are 11- to 12-foot Noble Firs, but the most popular are those between five and six feet and between seven and eight feet. Prices start from $88.