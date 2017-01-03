Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat to deliver Singapore Budget 2017 on Feb 20

SINGAPORE - Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will deliver Singapore's Budget Statement for 2017 in Parliament on Feb 20, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Tuesday (Jan 3).

Mr Heng suffered a stroke in May last year but has been back at work at the Ministry since August, busying himself with the Committee on the Future Economy and this year's Budget.

Announcing the much-awaited date, MOF encouraged members of the public to continue sending in their views and suggestions on issues relevant to Budget 2017.

A pre-Budget Facebook Q&A session will be held on Wednesday (Jan 4) from 8pm to 9.30pm, and members of the public are welcome to join the 'live' Q&A session on REACH's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/REACHSingapore).

REACH will also stage the last pre-Budget Listening Point on Sunday (Jan 8) from 7.30am to 11.30am. It will be held at Hougang Hawker Centre, Blk 681, Hougang Ave 8.

On Budget Day, members of the public can follow MOF on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MOFsg) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/MOFsg) to get the latest updates on the Budget announcements.

Those who wish to receive the Budget Statement via email after it has been delivered can visit the Singapore Budget website to subscribe to the Budget Statement mailing list. You can subscribe to this free service from Jan 19 till Feb 17.