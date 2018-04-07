Enterprise Singapore teams up to launch three HR initiatives

Three initiatives from government agencies to boost human resource operations were unveiled yesterday.

They are aimed at raising performances in three key areas, including improving access to self-help human resources.

It is also hoped shared services will be scaled up for more efficiency and to promote data and technology for better decision making.

Mrs Josephine Teo, the Second Minister for Manpower and Home Affairs, said when announcing the initiatives yesterday that they would bolster human resource operations.

The first initiative is an online self-help human resource portal for businesses jointly launched by Enterprise Singapore, NTUC Learning Hub and Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

The portal, which went live last month, has a wide range of easy-to-use and self-help HR resources arranged by enterprise growth stages and functional areas. It is designed to serve as the first point of help to source for best practices and solutions to common challenges.

The second initiative is the enhanced HR Shared Services Scheme. This scheme, which was piloted in 2015, enabled over 130 companies to tap trained human resource professionals and outsource the more manual and operational HR functions, including payroll processing and claims administration.

Each participating company on average managed to shave 68 man-days over the 12-month pilot.

The scheme has been enhanced with more pre-scoped services and a refreshed list of 22 providers.

Mrs Teo, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, noted that with pre-scoped services now offered "at a fixed price" under the enhanced scheme, companies can also do away with the hassle of negotiating prices with service providers.

The third initiative is a new HR Tech pilot to help improve "job fit" for candidates in recruitment exercises and develop individualised training programmes for existing employees of a company.

Enterprise Singapore is running a one-year pilot to help companies familiarise themselves with HR Tech tools and to make better use of such technology.

Companies will have access to nine pre-scoped and ready-to-go solutions such as artificial intelligence-powered curriculum vitae recommendations.

Those participating in the trials can enjoy funding for up to 50 per cent of the project costs.

Mrs Teo made her remarks at the Institute for Human Resource Professionals conferment ceremony and office opening.