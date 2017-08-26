Electronics powers 21 per cent jump in factory output

Workers at Add-Plus, an electronics manufacturing company that makes printed circuit boards. PHOTO: ST FILE
Workers at Add-Plus, an electronics manufacturing company that makes printed circuit boards. PHOTO: ST FILE
Electronics makers were once again the key drivers behind strong factory output last month.

The manufacturing sector surged 21 per cent in July from the same month a year earlier, way ahead of economist expectations of a 12.9 per cent rise. This came on the back of strong global demand for semiconductors and related equipment.

Economists pointed to the latest data as a sign that robust manufacturing growth in the first six months is on track to continue in the second half, but noted that performance across the sector remains uneven.

