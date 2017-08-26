Electronics powers 21 per cent jump in factory output

Electronics makers were once again the key drivers behind strong factory output last month.

The manufacturing sector surged 21 per cent in July from the same month a year earlier, way ahead of economist expectations of a 12.9 per cent rise. This came on the back of strong global demand for semiconductors and related equipment.

Economists pointed to the latest data as a sign that robust manufacturing growth in the first six months is on track to continue in the second half, but noted that performance across the sector remains uneven.

