Consumer prices inch up 0.4% in October

SINGAPORE - Singapore's inflation remain muted last month though the cost of some services - including healthcare and education - continued to edge up.

The consumer price index - the main measure of inflation - edged up 0.4 per cent in October compared with the same month last year, according to Department of Statistics data released on Thursday (Nov 23).

This was comparable to the preceding month's inflation rate but slightly below economist estimates of a 0.5 per cent rise.

Food inflation came in at 1.5 per cent lifted largely by higher prices of non-cooked food, while healthcare costs went up 2.2 per cent year-on-year.

Education costs rose 2.6 per cent over the same month a year earlier, largely boosted by higher prices of tuition and other fees.

Core inflation - which strips out accommodation and private road transport costs - was 1.5 per cent last month, on par wuth September's 1.5 per cent.