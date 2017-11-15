Competition commission seeks feedback on supply of HDB lift parts

SINGAPORE - The Competition Commission of Singapore said on Wednesday (Nov 15) it is seeking public feedback on proposals to address the availability of proprietary parts for housing board lifts to third-party maintenance contractors.

The consultation stems from allegations about refusals to supply lift spare parts for the maintenance of lifts in HDB estates. If a lift company or distributor does not provide propritary but essential parts to third-party maintenance contractors, that could create an anti-competitive situation, the Commission explained.

To address those concerns, BNF Engineering and C&W Services, which provide the BNF and Ulift brands of lifts, have proposed voluntary commitments to sell spare parts to a purchaser, subject to certain terms and conditions.

Those terms and conditions seek to address supplying of parts on a fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory basis; ensuring that the purchaser of parts is adequately qualified to service the lifts; clarifying liability; ensuring that spare parts are not modified or used for other lift brands; and seeking consent from the owner of the lift being repaired.

The public consultation will close on Nov 28.