China's November factory growth picks up

BEIJING • Growth in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly picked up last month, despite a crackdown on air pollution and a cooling property market that were widely expected to weigh on the world's second-largest economy.

The upbeat data should help ease concerns, for now, that Beijing's campaign to curb excess risk in the financial sector and its punishing war on smog could lead to a sharper-than-expected slowdown in China's economy.

"A lot of people (predicted) a cyclical slowdown, but we haven't seen that... it looks like the current momentum can be sustained until at least early next year," said senior Asia emerging markets economist Zhou Hao at Commerzbank.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released yesterday stood at 51.8 in November, compared with 51.6 in October. It stayed above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis for the 16th straight month.

Analysts had forecast it would come in at 51.4, easing for a second straight month after September's more than five-year high.

Boosted by hefty government infrastructure spending, a resilient property market and unexpected strength in exports, China's manufacturing and industrial firms have been a major driver behind the economy's forecast-beating growth of nearly 6.9 per cent so far this year.

November's strong reading was led by high-tech and consumer goods manufacturing, statistics official Zhao Qinghe said in comments published with the data.

October's economic data disappointed analysts as investment, industrial output and export growth slowed, raising concerns that a long-expected slowdown had begun, though yesterday's PMIs suggested there was still solid momentum in China's huge manufacturing sector.

Still, some economists see fourth-quarter growth moderating to about 6.6 per cent, and slowing further to 6.4 per cent next year, as borrowing costs rise and the boost from earlier infrastructure projects begins to fade.

"We doubt the current momentum in manufacturing will be sustained given that the sector faces increasing headwinds... from the anti-pollution crackdown, slower credit growth, reduced fiscal support and a cooling property market," Capital Economics economist Julian Evans-Pritchard wrote.

A banking regulator said the economy could face downward risks as soon as the first quarter next year as it struggles for sustainable growth in the face of government efforts to deflate asset bubbles.

For now, though, strong commodity prices are continuing to boost the performance of industrial firms such as steelmakers, which have cranked up production to cash in on robust profit margins.

While some mills, smelters and factories in northern provinces have been forced to curb output to reduce winter smog, there are signs that their counterparts in other parts of the country have ramped up output to gain market share.

