China's home prices rise in more cities even as curbs persist

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG) - China's home prices rose in more cities in June, pointing to strength in the property industry even as officials persist with curbs to limit bubble risks.

New-home prices, excluding government-subsidised housing, gained from the previous month in 60 of 70 cities tracked by the government, compared with 56 in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on July 18. Prices fell in six cities and were unchanged in four.

It was the first month in three that the number of cities with price increases has climbed. The release came after data on July 17 showed a resilient real estate industry helping to propel China's economic growth even as mortgage rates rise and home-buyers grapple with an array of curbs. Restrictions in bigger cities are spurring buying in smaller ones.

Data on July 17 had showed faster growth in residential sales, along with strength in new residential construction. New-home sales jumped about 26 per cent by value from a year earlier, the quickest pace since October, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Ahead of the data, Mr Eric Zhang, a Beijing-based analyst at China International Capital Corp, wrote that home prices will "keep levelling off for the rest of the year".

Restrictions on home purchases, already intense in places such as Beijing, have been spreading around the country, with cities including Langfang, in Hebei, and Foshan, in Guangdong, escalating curbs last month.

Housing sales could "possibly" weaken during the second half, given the potential for more curbs and higher mortgage rates, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Patrick Wong.

"The government is determined to cool overheated markets, mainly in first- and second-tier cities, by rolling out new measures," he said.