China launches anti-dumping probe into some rubber imports from EU, US and Singapore

Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's Commerce Ministry said it has launched anti-dumping investigations into hydrogenated butyl rubber from the United Sates, the European Union and Singapore.

Producers from the three regions have been selling rubber at a discount to appropriate prices, hurting margins and sales prices in China's domestic industry, the commerce ministry said.

The ministry will hold an investigation for a year starting Aug 30. The probe will look at products imported between April 2016 to March 2017.

The products are mainly used to produce heat resistant material, according to the ministry.

