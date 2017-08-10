China factory inflation holds up on steady demand

BEIJING • China's factory price inflation held steady last month in a positive sign for industrial output and profits for the third quarter, even though a government-led drive to reduce debt is expected to cool earnings and economic growth by year-end.

China's economy has expanded solidly this year as commodity prices recovered, helping to boost the industrial sector, while mild consumer price gains have left policymakers room to manoeuvre should growth falter.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 5.5 per cent last month from a year earlier, unchanged from June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said yesterday.

Analysts say that given expectations of deeper capacity cuts heading into the winter months, keeping supply tight and prices up, operating margins for businesses will probably remain solid in a boost to the bottom line. Mr David Qu, markets economist at ANZ, said in a note to clients: "The strong PPI indicates decent growth in corporate profits, especially for state-owned enterprises, leaving the authorities room for deleveraging."

On a month-on-month basis, the PPI rose 0.2 per cent in July after three months in the red, with the NBS attributing this to a rise in prices of commodities, including steel and non-ferrous metals.

Prices of commodities futures including steel rebar began to rise again in June and have continued to surge to early this month, underscoring concerns over tight supply amid pollution inspections and strong restocking demand.

China has eliminated around 120 million tonnes of low-grade steel capacity and 42.39 million tonnes of crude steel capacity in the first half of the year, equivalent to 84 per cent of its target for the whole year.

Beijing has also ordered steel and aluminium producers in 28 cities to slash output during the winter heating season that starts in November to curb pollution, spurring local investors to anticipate gains for big producers when a shortfall bites.

Besides the capacity cuts, "the strong pipeline of infrastructure investment will continue to underpin material prices in the coming months", Mr Qu said.

Chinese policymakers have clamped down on expansion of money supply, and broad credit growth has moderated, which could weigh on further industrial recovery in China. They have set the country's inflation target at 3 per cent and economic growth of around 6.5 per cent this year, which suggest there is room to tighten controls to rein in financial risks from years of debt-fueled stimulus.

