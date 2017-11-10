Call out for proposals on redesigning government regulations to help industries facing disruption

SINGAPORE - A private-public panel chaired by the head of the Civil Service wants to hear how government regulations can be better formulated for industries facing technological or business model disruptions.

The move comes under one of three new initiatives by the Pro-Enterprise Panel (PEP) to promote a more pro-business environment.

Announcing them on Friday (Nov 10), Ms Low Yen Ling, Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Trade and Industry & Ministry of Education, said government agencies and companies must work hand-in-hand to establish a nimble and responsive regulatory framework.

"This will support the growth of new industries and businesses with the view of positioning Singapore as a compelling location to develop and commercialise innovations, disruptive technologies and new business models," she said.

Ms Low was speaking to attendees at an awards event jointly organised by the PEP and the Singapore Business Federation.

She said the PEP will periodically call for proposals from industry stakeholders to review regulations based on specific themes. In doing so, it will work closely with the Public Service Division (PSD) and Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung, who she said champions government innovation. As many regulations straddle multiple sectors, PEP and PSD will take a whole-of-government approach to facilitate better interagency coordination, Ms Low added.

The PEP will also seek to expand its outreach to the business community. In addition to the PEP website, suggestions for rule changes to the PEP can now be made via the websites of 28 regulatory agencies. Over the next year, the PEP and PSD will also be sharing stories and benefits of regulatory changes already made.

"We hope these success stories will encourage businesses to be more forthcoming with suggestions, as well as motivate public service officers to continuously review how they can make a positive difference to companies with regulatory changes," said Ms Low.

Lastly, the PEP will work closely with trade associations and chambers to organise workshops with industry stakeholders to examine regulatory issues and challenges. For a start, PEP and SBF will be organising a deep dive session to look into regulatory areas related to the business community. During these workshops, companies and relevant government agencies will jointly identify the regulatory pain-points in the business community.

"This will help the government form concrete action plans to address the needs of businesses," said Ms Low.