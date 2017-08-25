Brand 'sends clear message on what S'pore has to offer'

The national branding project unveiled yesterday will give the world a clear message about what Singapore has to offer, officials said.

The Passion Made Possible theme positions Singapore as a place where dreams can come true. Jointly launched by the Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Singapore Tourism Board, it will also be adopted by other statutory boards within the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

The Ministry of Communications and Information is also looking to encourage other government agencies to adopt the brand for their own initiatives.

A unified brand "allows us to then, in a very targeted way, get the message out to different groups", Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran said at yesterday's launch.

"In the economic sense, whether you are a start-up, a scale-up or a large enterprise, I think this message has resonance."

He added that the new brand "offers a unifying theme which all our agencies, especially those that are externally facing, can use and adapt to their own purposes" to reach stakeholders from around the world.

EDB chairman Beh Swan Gin told The Straits Times that the new brand will help to effectively signal Singapore's economic strategy, which aims to foster new enterprises and wed core strengths in industries, such as semiconductors and industrial machinery, with new technological opportunities.

"(The brand) seeks to communicate how being in Singapore can help innovators create solutions for a better world and build successful new businesses," said Dr Beh.

Passion Made Possible follows the EDB's Future Ready Singapore campaign, set up in 2010 to boost the country's image as a creative and innovative global business hub.

American consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (P&G) is a multinational that is "excited about how this (new brand) will lead to more interactions with our consumers from the region and the world".

P&G Asia-Pacific president Magesvaran Suranjan said: "We believe this campaign will attract more tourists, and we are excited about how this will lead to more interactions with our consumers from the region and the world."

He added: "This unified brand identity... strengthens Singapore's commitment to leading innovation, to becoming the destination for world-class talent and businesses."

MTI agencies IE Singapore and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) said they will take up the brand to sharpen the focus of their marketing materials.

An IE Singapore spokesman said: "There is synergy to have common branding across all agencies. The new Singapore brand personality very much applies to Singapore companies and their DNA, and will help us as we work with companies to go global."

One avenue where IE Singapore will use the brand, he said, is Singapore Pavilion booths at international trade shows.

A spokesman for A*Star said: "The new marketing and communications strategy helps to refine our messages, highlighting how we aim to turn a passion for science into innovation and economic outcome."