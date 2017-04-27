$1b fund to help innovators turn ideas into assets

A billion-dollar fund has been launched to help promising companies with strong intellectual property (IP) take on global markets.

The Makara Innovation Fund (MIF), a partnership between the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (Ipos) and Singapore-based private equity firm Makara Capital, was one of a slew of initiatives Ipos announced yesterday to help innovators and enterprises translate their ideas into assets.

The tie-up taps into Ipos' strong IP expertise and networks and Makara's commercially driven investment approach, Ipos said.

MIF is the first South-east Asian private equity investment fund that will source IP-driven companies internationally and capitalise on cross-border regional expansion.

It will invest $30 million to $150 million in 10 to 15 IP-rich and high-growth potential companies with globally competitive technologies from anywhere in the world.

These companies will tap Singapore's IP ecosystem to help them deepen their value creation, compete effectively and expand into global markets. This will help to anchor Singapore as a destination for ideas to be translated into assets and revenue, Ipos said.

