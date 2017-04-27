ECB keeps money taps wide open but may hint at June tone shift

FRANKFURT (REUTERS) - The European Central Bank left its ultra-easy policy stance firmly in place on Thursday as inflation continues to undershoot its target into the fifth straight year, even as economic growth is on its best run since the global financial crisis.

The ECB even maintained its bias for further policy easing, leaving the door open to further rates cuts or an increase in asset buys. This is in line with market expectations but at odds with calls from Germany, the euro zone's economic powerhouse, for a gradual reduction of stimulus.

Still, ECB President Mario Draghi may acknowledge the bloc's improved growth prospects at a 1230 GMT news conference, pointing to solid growth momentum, economic sentiment hitting a 10-year high this month, and receding political risk after a pro-euro centrist candidate won the first round of France's presidential vote.

But Mr Draghi will also probably argue that underlying inflation is showing few signs of recovery, wage growth is weak and risks are still abundant, so easing off the accelerator now could unravel years of work, a worry for major central banks around the globe.

Indeed, the Bank of Japan, also operating deep in unconventional territory, offered its most optimistic assessment of the economy in nine years on Thursday but signalled that it would maintain its massive stimulus effort.

Sweden's Riksbank also extended its own asset buys by 15 billion crowns (S$2.37 billion) on Thursday, predicting the first rate hike in the middle of 2018, later than earlier projected.

Still, mild optimism from Mr Draghi would follow years of extraordinary stimulus and waves of policy easing.

Having missed its 2 per cent inflation target for years and even flirting with deflation, the ECB is buying 60 billion euros (S$91.3 billion) worth of bonds per month at least until the end of the year and plans to keep interest rates deep in negative territory until much later.

But economic growth is steadily picking up pace, inflation is comfortably above 1 percent and the ECB's policy arsenal is nearly depleted, all fuelling calls by conservative policymakers to start mapping out the way to the exit.

In a departure from the bank's long-held, more pessimistic stance, ECB board member Benoit Coeure, a key ally of Mr Draghi, last week argued that the balance of risk for the economy is now largely balanced.