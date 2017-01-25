Dow Jones tops historic 20,000 mark

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, resuming a rally that began in the wake of United States President Donald Trump's election victory.

The rally was reignited by Mr Trump's signing of numerous executive orders since his inauguration on Friday.

About four minutes into trading, the Dow was 20,007.77, up 0.5 per cent. The index had come within a point of the historic level on Jan. 6, as investors banked on pro-growth policies and tax cuts from the new administration.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at record levels on Tuesday as the post-election rally roared back to life after Mr Trump signed executive orders to move forward with the construction of two oil pipelines.

He also pushed chief executives of the Big Three US automakers to create jobs by building more plants in the United States. Shares of Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler rose in premarket trading.

"You are seeing futures continue from yesterday's euphoria as more money gets put to work," said Drew Forman, co-head of sales and trading equity at Macro Risk Advisors in New York.

The dollar dropped to a near seven-week low on Wednesday of 99.84 as concerns about Trump's protectionism stance on trade lingered.

Dow e-minis were up 77 points, or 0.39 percent at 8:19 a.m. ET (1319 GMT), with 24,697 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 8.25 points, or 0.36 percent, with 118,032 contracts traded. The index hit a record high earlier in the day.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 24.75 points, or 0.49 percent, on volume of 24,262 contracts.