Dow cracks 20,000 mark for first time

Published
27 min ago

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 20,000 for the first time yesterday, resuming a rally that began in the wake of United States President Donald Trump's surprise election victory.

Yesterday's rally was reignited by Mr Trump's signing of numerous executive orders since his inauguration last Friday.

The index grew by 5.3 per cent over 64 days in the move from 19,000 to 20,000, said Bloomberg. It last came within a point of the historic level on Jan 6, as investors banked on pro-growth policies and tax cuts from the new administration, according to Reuters.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 26, 2017, with the headline 'Dow cracks 20,000 mark for first time'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

