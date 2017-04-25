DBS/POSB launches nine video teller machines for round-the-clock service to customers

SINGAPORE - Customers of DBS and POSB banks will get access to Video Teller Machines (VTMs) for round-the-clock banking services in nine locations across the island.

The new machines come more than eight months after the pilot machine was launched at ITE College Central in Ang Mo Kio last year. They will be situated at Yishun North, Toa Payoh North, Bedok North, Bukit Batok West, Tampines Hub and Rivervale Plaza among other locations.

Besides providing services like balance enquiries, change of particulars and statement requests, the VTMs will also provide the option of "face-to-face" assistance from bank tellers via live-video streaming, the bank said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

In addition the VTMs will be able to dispense internet banking security tokens instantly and allow customers to apply for debit cards and obtain them instantly.

To use the VTMs, customers will need to have valid ID (such as their identity card or passport) or their ATM card for verification, as well as their mobile phone at hand for more complex transactions requiring SMS-OTP.

"The introduction of DBS/POSB Video Teller Machines raises the industry bar for banking services in Singapore," said DBS bank managing director Jeremy Soo. "The VTMs are an example of how we are reimagining banking, using digital technology and innovation to extend our reach, enhance our efficiencies, and create tomorrow's solutions," he said.