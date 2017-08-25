Cromwell on track for $1.6b European Reit listing on SGX

Cromwell Property Group chief Paul Weightman. If all goes according to plan, the prospectus for CEReit will be lodged early next month and the IPO will occur at the end of next month.
Cromwell Property Group chief Paul Weightman. If all goes according to plan, the prospectus for CEReit will be lodged early next month and the IPO will occur at the end of next month.PHOTO: CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
Published
1 hour ago

CEReit will have over 70 assets across Europe, say observers

marilee@sph.com.sg

A large new real estate investment trust (Reit) appears headed to Singapore - with an initial public offering (IPO) set to raise about €1 billion (S$1.6 billion).

Australian-listed Cromwell Property Group has got the go-ahead from the Singapore Exchange to lodge a prospectus for the IPO of Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (CEReit).

The SGX has issued its eligibility-to-list for the proposed IPO, Cromwell said yesterday .

If all goes according to plan, the prospectus will be lodged early next month and the IPO will occur at the end of next month.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Market sources said CEReit will have more than 70 assets across Europe and target a distribution yield above 6 per cent.

As reported earlier by The Straits Times, this Reit would comprise European properties with a focus on Europe's smaller cities. Cromwell EReit Management, the Reit manager, received a Capital Markets Services Licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore last week.

Cromwell intends to hold a sponsor stake of about 10 per cent of CEReit, subject to final allocations.

HIGH EXPECTATIONS

People are excited about Europe. With recovery under way in Europe, people see the opportunity to access sustainable yield with growth as very compelling.

CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP CHIEF PAUL WEIGHTMAN

Cromwell Property Group chief Paul Weightman told The Straits Times in May: "People are excited about Europe. With recovery under way in Europe, people see the opportunity to access sustainable yield with growth as very compelling."

The Australian-listed property investor and fund manager manages €4 billion worth of assets across 24 separate funds in Europe, which tend to be invested in secondary cities.

Mr Philip Levinson, the chief executive of the Reit manager, was the former chief executive of Cambridge Industrial Trust Management.

Cromwell Property Group's stapled securties closed unchanged at 93.5 Australian cents yesterday on the Australian bourse.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 25, 2017, with the headline 'Cromwell on track for $1.6b European Reit listing on SGX'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 
sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Meet the bespoke shoemaker who dared to dream different
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia