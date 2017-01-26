What's News: January 26, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Spring grants to create jobs

Some 16,300 companies tapped funding schemes from enterprise development agency Spring Singapore last year.

Their projects are expected to create 21,400 skilled jobs and contribute S$7.8 billion in value-add to the economy.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Sentosa tunnel to ease traffic

A new one-way tunnel, which will connect vehicles leaving Sentosa Island directly to Keppel Road and Lower Delta Road, will be opened to the public as early as April.

The $160 million Sentosa Gateway Tunnel will ease traffic congestion in the area.



Police officer Ricky Santa Isabel (right) is accused of killing Mr Jee. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY



WORLD

Flaw in Duterte's war on drugs

The Philippine Senate will begin investigating today a crime committed under the guise of a drug raid, in a case that may upend President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody anti-narcotics war.

South Korean Jee Ick Joo was kidnapped and killed by police officers, a case that unearthed a serious flaw in the anti-drugs campaign: The people at the centre of it, the police.

WORLD

Jakarta to boost port services

Indonesia plans to beef up its port services by consolidating cargo traffic from various facilities across the country in Tanjung Priok, in North Jakarta. The move is aimed at taking a slice of the trans-shipment market dominated by Singapore, The Jakarta Post reported.

OPINION

Give Labour Court more power

The plight of two foreign workers who could not get unpaid salaries despite the Labour Court's orders puts the spotlight on the court's limited powers. With its expansion to become the Employment Claims Tribunal, it is time to give it more powers, says Toh Yong Chuan.

HOME

Reunion dinners begin

Chinese New Year's Eve is on Friday, but some people have started on their reunion dinners, said restaurants and zhi char eateries. They do this to have reunion dinners with different sides of the family, and some will travel during the long weekend.

HOME

Beauty school to be shut down

The Committee for Private Education has cancelled the registration of beauty school Edes Academy from Feb 9. The school, which offers courses in areas such as beauty therapy, failed to maintain proper attendance records and also breached other regulations.

BUSINESS

US$ weakens amid worries

The United States dollar has lost ground against the Singdollar and other Asian currencies following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

The greenback's weakness reflects investors' concerns over the new administration's protectionist stance and growing uncertainty over the United States' fiscal policies.

SPORT

Fairytale comeback

World No. 79 Mirjana Lucic-Baroni wept tears of joy as she reached the Australian Open semi-finals yesterday.

She dispatched fifth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

She was highly emotional after waiting 18 years since her last appearance in a Grand Slam semi-final.

She said: "God is good.

"That is really all I can say."

LIFE

Urban Revivo comes to town

Popular Chinese fast-fashion label Urban Revivo has huge expansion plans.

It opened its first store outside China in Raffles City earlier this month.

It already has over 150 stores in China and intends to use Singapore as a springboard into South-east Asia.

INFOGRAPHICS Before you eat that tart How healthy are pineapple tarts and other Chinese New Year treats? Take the quiz at http://str.sg/cnysnacksquiz