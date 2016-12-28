What's News: December 28, 2016

TOP OF THE NEWS

Sweeping reforms for firms

A host of reforms to lower firms' compliance costs as well as improve corporate transparency are on the way. One of the key changes will require companies to maintain registers of their beneficial owners or controllers, in a bid to clamp down on money laundering.

Public's beef with spam

Complaints about unsolicited messages offering loans and online gambling are down by 18 per cent this year but still form 80 per cent of all complaints received by Singapore's privacy watchdog, the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC). From January to September , the public filed 8,800 such complaints, PDPC's latest figures show.



PHOTO: REUTERS



Law on ill-gotten property

Fresh from launching a crackdown on illegal cash, the Indian authorities are set to implement a new law to tackle property bought through illicit funds.

The move is part of the promise by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight corruption and curb the country's black money economy. Experts, however, say this latest move could prove to be challenging to execute.

Plane's black box found

Russian divers have retrieved one of the recorders from the wreckage of a Russian military jet that crashed en route to Syria on Christmas Day, killing all 92 on board. Investigators hope that the recorder can help to explain the cause of the crash.

OPINION

Dealing with the gig economy

The growth of the gig economy is worrying for its impact on less-skilled workers who have no option but to work a string of such jobs and risk having a lack of security in their retirement years, writes Yasmine Yahya. She highlights efforts to better protect them.

On the mend after crash

It was a special Christmas for the Leong family as mum returned after being in hospital for three months. Madam Ang Liu Kiow, 53, had been in a coma after being seriously hurt in an accident on Sept 17 involving a 17-year-old on an electric scooter along a pavement in Pasir Ris Drive 1.

Lifts leak in heavy rain

Heavy downpours on Christmas Eve caused "rain" in lifts at two HDB blocks - one in Toa Payoh and the other in Tampines. A Facebook video shows water flowing from the ceiling of one of the lifts at the Toa Payoh block.

GIC eyeing maps provider

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC will be part of a consortium planning to acquire a 10 per cent stake in open location platform company Here, a provider of maps and location services in almost 200 countries. China's digital maps and location services provider NavInfo and Internet giant Tencent are also part of the consortium.

Cheer for cheerleaders

Far from being a spectacle of Spandex jumpsuits, slogan shouting and pom-pom waving, cheerleading is a physically demanding activity that gained provisional recognition as an Olympic sport earlier this month.

To Singapore cheerleading groups, the news is cause for optimism that they could one day represent the Republic and go for gold at the Summer Games.



PHOTO: ESPLANADE



Pet project keeps singer busy

Malaysian chanteuse Salamiah Hassan, who had a string of hits in the 1970s and 1980s, is still actively performing - mostly for the sake of her pets. The income that she gets from gigs goes to the care of four stray cats that she took in, three of which are suffering from kidney ailments. She will be performing at the Esplanade Concert Hall on New Year's Day.

VIDEO Friend to the condemned Sister Gerard Fernandez gave comfort to the men and women on death row in Changi Prison. http://str.sg/sistergerard