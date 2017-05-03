Volkswagen Q1 profit jumps 40% as cost cuts materialise

Volkswagen's first-quarter group operating profit jumped 40 per cent to €4.37 billion (S$6.66 billion) from last year's €3.13 billion.
Volkswagen's first-quarter group operating profit jumped 40 per cent to €4.37 billion (S$6.66 billion) from last year's €3.13 billion.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
51 min ago
Updated
37 min ago

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Volkswagen reported one of its highest-ever quarterly group profits even as vehicle sales declined, a sign that long-overdue cost cuts are materialising as the carmaker pushes to overcome its emissions scandal.

First-quarter group operating profit jumped 40 per cent to €4.37 billion (S$6.66 billion) from €3.13 billion a year ago, Volkswagen (VW) said on Wednesday (May 3), joining rivals Daimler and BMW which have also reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Results were helped by improving cost savings at VW's troubled core division, the carmaker said, sticking with expectations for the full-year group operating margin to come in between 6 and 7 per cent after 6.7 per cent in 2016.

Topics: 

sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Women are at higher risk for anaemia
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping