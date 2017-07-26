Visa opens new data centre in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Credit card giant Visa has opened a new 10,000 sq ft data centre in Singapore as well as a similar facility in Britain.

The centres will complement Visa's processing facilities in North America once testing and other preparations have been completed.

They should start processing global transactions in 2018, said Visa.

Mr Rajat Taneja, Visa executive vice-president of technology, said more people are reaching for their cards and devices instead of cash.

"With our technology investments in Asia and Europe, we're scaling up our infrastructure to meet the explosive growth in digital and mobile payments."