Vard to build new-design stern trawler for just under 400m Norwegian kroner

SINGAPORE - Shipbuilder Vard Holdings has clinched a contract to build a stern fishing trawler for Havfisk AS for just under 400 million Norwegian kroner (S$67.2 million).

The vessel will adopt the new Vard 8 02 design, which has an integrated energy storage system consisting of diesel mechanical and diesel electric propulsion, and batteries.

Delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2020. The hull will be built at Vard's yard in Romania, while outfitting and completion will be carried out in Norway.

Havfisk is Norway's largest trawler company with a fleet of 10 vessels, focused primarily on cod, haddock and saithe fishing.