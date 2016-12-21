Value of M&A deals in S'pore hits 2-year high

The value of deals struck in Singapore this year hit a two-year high, with the energy and power sector making up the lion's share.

The total value of announced mergers and acquisitions (M&As) involving Singapore companies hit US$71.3 billion (S$103 billion), up 14 per cent from last year.

This is the highest since 2014, when the value was US$94 billion, according to a Thomson Reuters report yesterday.

This quarter saw mergers and acquisitions worth US$25 billion, up 41.5 per cent from last year.

The average size of disclosed M&A deals grew to US$126.2 million this year, compared with US$105.6 million last year.

The report noted that "more transactions above US$1 billion were witnessed by Singaporean companies this year, compared with the same period last year", adding that GIC and Temasek Holdings also ramped up acquisitions.

The energy and power industry took the lead with transactions worth US$22.1 billion, soaring 262.3 per cent from a year ago and making up 31.1 per cent of the market share.

The report said: "This is the highest-ever annual period for the sector in terms of deal value."

The sector was given a boost by an agreement by Singapore's Petrol Complex - a unit of oil giant Rosneft - and a consortium to buy Essar Oil for US$12.9 billion.

This is the largest Singapore deal so far this year and the second-largest on record for overall M&A activity here, Thomson Reuters said.

The real estate industry, which was the leading deal-maker last year, fell to second place, capturing an 18.9 per cent market share, with transactions worth US$13.5 billion. This is down 21.2 per cent from last year.

The report highlighted a deal last month when Singapore state- owned GIC "definitively agreed to acquire PointPark Properties" from a unit of TPG Capital and Ivanhoe Cambridge for US$2.7 billion.

The industrials sector came in third, making up 14 per cent of the acquisitions involving Singapore companies.

In June, BOC Aviation - ultimately owned by the state-owned Bank of China - completed its spin-off to its shareholders in a transaction valued at US$3.8 billion, "pushing the deal-making activity in the sector", said the report.

Private equity-backed M&As soared 176.7 per cent from a year ago, totalling US$2.2 billion so far this year, also the highest since 2014.

The financial sector has captured 57.4 per cent of market share, worth US$1.3 billion, from three announced deals.

Rachael Boon