NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks dipped on Wednesday (Jan 10), with all three major indices falling for the first time in 2018 amid worries over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 per cent to 25,369.00.

The broad-based S&P 500 also shed 0.1 per cent to 2,748.18 and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.1 per cent to 7,153.57, ending a six-day streak of records for those indices.