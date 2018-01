NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks finished at fresh records on Thursday (Jan 11) behind gains in industrial and petroleum-linked equities, resuming their upward climb after a one-day pullback.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,573.63, up 0.8 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2,767.49, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.8 per cent to 7,210.01.

(This story is developing)