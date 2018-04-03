US stock selloff deepens, Dow -3.0%; Nasdaq -3.4%

NEW YORK (AFP) - Wall Street stocks plummeted Monday (April 2) afternoon as technology shares fell hard, amid rising worries over the risk of a trade war.

Shortly after 1800 GMT (2am Singapore time), the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index had dropped 3.4 per cent to 6,820.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 3.0 per cent to 23,385.08, while the broad-based S&P 500 shed 3.1 per cent to 2,558.74.

Stocks opened the week lower and losses quickly accelerated as the session progressed, with numerous high-flying technology companies buffeted by negative revelations.

The most recent to tumble was Intel, which dived 8.6 percent after Bloomberg reported that Apple would soon use its own chips on computers, replacing those from Intel. Apple was off 1.5 percent.

Other big tech companies are also under pressure including Amazon, which slumped 5.0 percent as President Donald Trump sharpened attacks on the retailer and its chief, Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.

Tesla Motors dropped 5.6 percent ahead of electric car production figures that analysts expect will miss targets.

And Facebook shed 2.8 percent as it reels from a scandal over consumer data.

Analysts also cited revived worries of a trade war after China slapped tariffs on 128 US exports, including 25 percent on pork products and recycled aluminum.

In addition to that move, which Beijing had telegraphed in retaliation for US tariffs targeting China, Trump again threatened to spike the North American Free Trade Agreement. He said on Twitter that Mexico was doing too little to counter illegal immigration into the United States.

The trade worries broadened the pain well beyond the tech sector, with Caterpillar shedding 3.5 percent, ExxonMobil 3.2 percent, Home Depot 3.8 percent and JPMorgan Chase 3.1 percent.

Only one company in the Dow was in positive territory: UnitedHealth Group, which rose a scant 0.5 percent.