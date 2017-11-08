Upcoming SME events: Container, Logistics & Transport Business Forum 2017

Container, Logistics & Transport Business Forum 2017

Date: Nov 9

Time: 9am to 5pm

Venue: Genting Hotel Jurong, Level 1, Genting Ballroom, 2 Town Hall Link

Fee: $140

This forum organised by the Container Depot and Logistics Association (Singapore) will cover topics related to strengthening the industry transportation ecosystem. These include digitisation, the application of the Internet of Things in logistics, and how to build a collaborative ecosystem to support the transformation of the industry.

For details and to register, visit http://cdasalliance.sg/events/container-logistics-transport-business-forum-2017/

You can also contact Mr Seth Chen or Mr Benjamin Lee on 6513-3173 or e-mail training@cdasalliance.sg

Acra@The Heartlands Public Talk: Doing Business In Singapore

Date: Nov 18

Time: 2pm to 6pm

Venue: Ang Mo Kio Community Centre, Level 1 Multi-Purpose Hall

Fee: Free

Acra, in collaboration with the CPF Board, HDB, Iras, People's Association and SME Centre@SMCCI, is holding one-stop talks-cum-business clinics in the heartland to provide aspiring and new entrepreneurs with essential information and the latest updates on starting and doing business in Singapore.

This talk, supported by Ang Mo Kio Community Centre, will include topics such as business registration, the home office scheme, taxation and CPF contributions for the self-employed and employers, as well as government business assistance schemes.

Business clinics will allow participants to approach agencies for specific queries.

Visit www.one.pa.gov.sg (enter "Acra" under search for activities) or call Ang Mo Kio Community Centre on 6452-9644.