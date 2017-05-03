Upcoming SME Events

ISCA Economic Updates: A New Dawn?

Date: May 9

Time: 9.00am-11.30am

Venue: URA Function Hall, 45, Maxwell Road, Level 5, URA Centre

Fees: $35 (ISCA members); $50 (Non-members)

In today's competitive market, it is important for businesses and finance teams to keep abreast of macroeconomic developments and evolving risk areas. An economist from CIMB and a global macro strategist from Saxo Capital Markets will provide a financial and economic outlook for the year, as well as predict trends that may emerge over the next five years.

Digital Disruptors Forum: Movers and shakers within the finance and accountancy ecosystem

Date: May 16

Time: 9.00am-12.30pm

Venue: 201, Victoria Street, #07-01, Bugis+, The Joyden Hall

Fees: $50 (ISCA members); $65 (Non-members)

Technology has disrupted many industries, and the finance and accounting world is no exception. Such disruptions bring about the reinvention of business models, processes and service offerings so it is essential for professionals to be equipped with the right expertise to remain relevant.

Get an overview of the impact of digital disruptions across various industries, and dive deep into two emerging areas - applications of advanced analytics and the blockchain.

A panel of industry leaders will then round off the session with a discussion on how people in your organisation can help power innovation.

SIATP: Demystify Income Tax Deductibility

Date: May 17

Time: 2.30pm-5.30pm

Venue: URA Function Hall, 45, Maxwell Road, Level 5, URA Centre

Fees: $85 (SIATP/ISCA members), $95 (SICC/SMF members), $138 (Non-members)

Having a good grasp of whether a business expense is tax deductible or not places business owners and senior management in a better position to manage costs and understand the implications of tax deductibility on the organisation's plans and operational costs.

This event organised by the Singapore Institute of Accredited Tax Professionals will look at issues concerning deductibility of interest expense, stamp duty and other expenses.

