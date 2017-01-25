Upcoming SME Events

SIATP: Breakthrough with transfer pricing benchmarking

Date: Feb 9

Time: 9am to noon

Venue: Seminar rooms 6 & 7, 111 Somerset Road, #06-01, TripleOne Somerset

Fees: $85 for SIATP & ISCA members, $95 for SICC & SMF members, $138 for non-members

Transfer pricing (TP) benchmarking analysis is used to establish the transaction price between related companies.

It is an essential part of TP documentation, required to support the taxpayer's position to the tax authorities.

Being a potential area of controversy that may result in queries from the authorities, companies would want to get their benchmarking right from the start.

For a better understanding on what is involved in TP benchmarking and learn the best practices to manage tax risks.



Crisis management and communication

Date: March 10

Time: 9am to 5pm

Venue: TBC

Fees: $642 for SBF members, $856 for non-members

Every organisation is vulnerable to crises. Regardless of the severity and duration of the impact, a crisis affects all.

Customers cancel orders, employees get questioned, shareholders become worried and competitors seize the opportunities - your company's reputation and business will be at risk.

In today's complex and evolving business environment, businesses are increasingly susceptible to disruptions.

Crisis management is crucial to business, in ensuring minimal impact and recovery.

This workshop will teach you the principles of crisis communication and how to come up with a plan for your company and how to craft a message effectively.

