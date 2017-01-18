Upcoming SME Events

President Trump in office: What can Singapore businesses expect?

Date: Jan 20

Time: 9.30am to 12.15pm

Venue: Singapore Business Federation (SBF) Seminar Room 2, Level 21, Keppel Towers, 10 Hoe Chiang Road

Fees: $53.50 for SBF and American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) members, $107 for non-members

Singapore enjoys strong and longstanding economic and business ties with the United States, underpinned by the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, the Strategic Framework Agreement and the Strategic Partnership Dialogue.

With President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration to take place just a few hours after this programme, the SBF and AmCham invite participants to an update on possible policy changes and will discuss the implications for Singapore businesses.

Register at http://login.sbf.org.sg/sbf/SBFPortal/Events/Event_Display.aspx?EventKey=AM170027

SIATP: Breakthrough with transfer pricing benchmarking

Date: Feb 9

Time: 9am to noon

Venue: Seminar Room 3 (Level 6), 111 Somerset Road, #06-01, TripleOne Somerset

Fees: $85 (SIATP/ISCA members), $95 (SICC/SMF members), $138 (non-members)

Transfer pricing (TP) benchmarking analysis is used to establish the transaction price between related companies. It is an essential part of TP documentation required to support the taxpayer's position to the tax authorities.

Register for this event organised by the Singapore Institute of Accredited Tax Professionals (SIATP) for a better understanding on what is involved in TP benchmarking and learn the best practices to manage tax risks.

For more information, e-mail enquiry@ siatp.org.sg or call 6597-5719/ 6597-5714.

Workshop on business culture and negotiations in Africa

Date: March 8

Time: 8.30am to 12.30pm

Venue: SBF Centre, 160 Robinson Road

Fees: $380

Africa comprises 54 countries, each with a unique national and business culture. This requires a tailor-made approach to business in each one of these countries. In this workshop, participants will be exposed to the intricacies of the business cultures in Africa and how these influence negotiations.

The workshop is organised by the NTU-SBF Centre for African Studies, a joint initiative between the Singapore Business Federation, Africa Business Group and the Nanyang Technological University.

The programme will be presented by faculty with extensive experience in the business community in various parts of Africa.

For enquiries, contact Mr Lin Deyun (dylin@ntu.edu.sg) or Ms Eileen Lee (eileen.lee@sbf.org.sg).

To register, visit https://login.sbf.org.sg/sbf/SBFPortal/Events/Event_Display.aspx?EventKey=AM170120