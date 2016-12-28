Upcoming SME Events

Singapore-Albania Trade & Investment Forum

Date: Jan 18

Time: 8.30am to 1.30pm

Venue: Millenia 2, Level 2, Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Fee: Free (limited to one representative per company)

This forum will provide business people with updates on the Albanian economy and business conditions and look at emerging opportunities.

Strategically located in the western Balkans, Albania is linked to major European markets through ports in the Adriatic and Ionian seas.

Albania is also a bridge between northern and southern Europe, with a growing network of transport links such as ports, roads and airports.

The country recorded growth of 2.62 per cent last year and 2.96 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

It has a liberal foreign investment regime - it allows 100 per cent foreign ownership of companies, has specific protection for foreign investors and provides maximum legal guarantees for them.

President Trump in Office: What Can Singapore Businesses Expect?

Date: Jan 20

Time: 9.30am to 12.15pm

Venue: Singapore Business Federation (SBF) Seminar Room 2, Level 21, Keppel Towers, 10 Hoe Chiang Road

Fees: $53.50 for SBF and American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) members, $107 for non-members

Singapore enjoys strong and longstanding economic and business ties with the US, underpinned by the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, the Strategic Framework Agreement and the Strategic Partnership Dialogue.

Bilateral cooperation spans many mutually beneficial areas, such as Customs procedures, intellectual property protection, the environment and education.

With US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration to take place just a few hours after this programme, SBF and AmCham invite participants to an update on possible policy changes and will discuss the implications for Singapore businesses.

