United to offer upgraded economy section on some global flights

ATLANTA (BLOOMBERG) - United Continental Holdings is set to debut an upgraded economy section with bigger seats and free booze on some international flights, following similar moves by US rivals.

United will introduce what it's calling Premium Plus later this year, spokeswoman Maggie Schmerin said, without giving further details. A memo sent to United employees on Thursday (Jan 18) said the new section will have additional perks including upgraded dining on fine dinnerware and Saks Fifth Avenue blankets and pillows.

The Chicago-based carrier is playing catchup to rivals, many of whom already provide a similar product. Foreign carriers have offered mid-range premium seating for years, typically consisting of a separate section of the aircraft between the coach and business cabins. American Airlines Group was the first major US carrier to install the sections on its Boeing 787-9 aircraft, used on long-haul international routes, while Delta Air Lines has placed them on its new long-haul Airbus A350 jets.

While United hasn't revealed much about its plans for Premium Plus, if it follows the mold set by other carriers it would have more legroom, nicer food, and occasionally a more generous baggage allowance. A major distinction of premium economy cabins is they have wider seats as well, making them more spacious than many airlines' extra-legroom sections in coach.

American's premium economy section has seats that are 48.2cm wide, compared with the typical 40cm to 43cm in coach, according to SeatGuru.com.

News of United's decision to debut Premium Plus was reported earlier by Skift.com.