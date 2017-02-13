UK technology firm Dyson opens R&D centre in Singapore, setting up advanced manufacturing team here

SINGAPORE - British technology company Dyson opened its new research and development centre in Science Park on Monday (Feb 13), bringing its total investment in Singapore to £330 million (S$587 million).

The new facility houses the firm's latest development labs focusing on advanced manufacturing, software development and robotics.

In addition to setting up the R&D centre, Dyson is also establishing its advanced manufacturing team here to implement industrial "internet of things" technologies both in its production facilities in Singapore and the region.

Dyson's new centre as well as its advanced manufacturing team will add another 190 jobs, including 160 positions for research scientists and engineers over the next five years.

Dyson, which set up its presence here in 2007, now employs 1,100 people across the new technology centre and its advanced digital motors manufacturing facility at West Park in Pioneer Crescent.

About one third of its staff here are engineers and there are plans to grow the engineering team by 50 per cent, the firm said.

Its founder James Dyson noted: "We are deepening our commitment in Singapore because you have some of the brightest minds and working together we hope to create more breakthroughs... Singapore understands the value and contribution that engineers make to society."

Dyson sells more than 13 million machines in 75 countries globally including vacuum cleaners, fans and hair dryers.

Speaking at launch of the facility, Trade and Industry Minister (Industry) S Iswaran said the successful partnership between Singapore and Dyson is testament to the "strong alignment" between the firm's ambition to be a global technology leader and "Singapore's vision of developing an innovation-led economy".

As part of efforts to position Singapore as an such an economy and to build deep capabilities, Mr Iswaran added there is a need to continue to equip people with expertise in science, technology, engineering and mathematics to ensure that they are" industry-ready".

He noted that Singapore is starting from a position of strength as the nation has consistently been a top performer in various international rankings that measure student's competencies in Math and Science.

The local universities produced over 6,700 Bachelor's graduates in the fields of computing, engineering and science last year.

"We must build on these strengths, and we can better prepare our young engineers to meet the needs of the industry. This means providing them with opportunities to work on real-life engineering problems and gain practical experience," Mr Iswaran said.

In line with the recommendations by the Committee on the Future Economy, the Minister noted that Singapore will continue to work with industry partners to support innovation and internationalisation.

These efforts will better position local firms to seize opportunities in growth sectors such as advanced manufacturing and the digital economy, as well as create good jobs.