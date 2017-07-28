UIC net profit falls 33% in Q2

SINGAPORE - Property developer and investor United Industrial Corp reported on Friday (July 28) a 33 per cent fall in second-quarter net profit to S$74.7 million from S$111.9 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue in the three months ended June 30 rose 53 per cent to S$361.9 million, due mainly to higher sales recognition from trading properties. In particular, UIC saw higher sales in Pollen & Bleu and progressive sales recognition for V on Shenton.

However, cost of sales rose 62 per cent to S$254.4 million.

UIC said: "The rental market is expected to improve with the continued steady take-up of office and retail space.

"With the steady response from sales launches and the aggressive land bids by developers, the improving sentiments in the residential market are expected to continue.

"The hotel sector will remain competitive but positive, despite new hotel room supply coming on stream."