UBS named 'top global equity research firm'

UBS has been named Institutional Investor's Top Global Equity Research Firm of the Year.

It took the top spot after having come in seventh, just four years ago in 2013.

The ranking is based on votes by buy-side analysts and portfolio managers. Buy-side usually refers to pension funds and insurance firms. Sell-side analysts would come from investment banks, for example.

Clients voted for their preferred research analysts and teams in each region.

The result was that UBS held 162 leading positions across the world, ahead of more than 270 other sell-side firms competing in the polls.

Global Head of Research at UBS Juan-Luis Perez said: "While others cut back, we've continued to invest in research and are glad that clients have reflected this in their votes this year.

"We are also very pleased with our clients' positive response to the UBS method for question-driven, evidence-based research," said Mr Barry Hurewitz, Global COO of Research at UBS.

Thousands of reports by UBS Research analysts now are supported by their work with primary research experts from UBS Evidence Lab.

Together, they refine investor questions into testable propositions and apply whatever primary research method may be required: quantitative market research, digital footprint analysis, geospatial analysis or data science.