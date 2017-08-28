Uber picks Expedia chief Dara Khosrowshahi as new CEO

SAN FRANCISCO - Uber Technologies has a new CEO and it's Dara Khosrowshahi, head of Expedia, one of the world's biggest online travel companies, according to reports by Recode and the New York Times.

The ride-hailing company's board earlier voted on Khosrowshahi, an Iranian American businessman, to replace former CEO Travis Kalanick after General Electric boss Jeffrey Immelt dropped out from the race, CNBC reported. Previously, Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman had been discussed as a strong contender.

Khosrowshahi, who has led Expedia since 2005, is the dark horse candidate as his name was not mentioned in the weeks of run-up to Sunday's vote.

As Uber's new leader, he will face a myriad of problems besetting the US$70 billion start-up.

Uber has been hit by a series of sexual harassment allegations, a slew of firings related to a workplace culture investigation, political pressure, tussles with regulators, a high-stakes trade secrets suit filed by Alphabet, alleged disclosure of a rape victim's medical records, embarrassing videos and emails from former CEO and co-founder Kalanick, big losses, infighting among investors and low morale among its 15,000 global employees.

One complication for the new CEO is what role the ousted Kalanick may play in his company. He has no operating role but as a key player in Uber's origin, he has a seat on the board, 10 per cent of stock and 16 per cent of voting rights in Uber, the New York Times pointed out.