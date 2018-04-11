Razer, Lazada launch new region-centric digital game store

SINGAPORE - Lazada and Razer - two Singapore unicorns - on Wednesday (April 11) announced the launch of the Razer Game Store on Lazada, a new region-centric digital game store.

It is said to be the only official South-east Asia-centric source of original PC digital games from publishers all over the world.

It will offer users access to hundreds of curated digital games at local price points, including new releases such as Far Cry 5, as well as classics like Grand Theft Auto V and Assassin's Creed Origins.

The store will launch first in Singapore, followed by Malaysia and Thailand in the second quarter, and Indonesia and the Philippines thereafter.

Hari Vijayaran, chief business officer at Lazada Singapore, said: "We are delighted that Razer has chosen to open its first-ever game store in South-east Asia on Lazada, expanding our partnership from gaming accessories to the hottest games to bring a complete experience to players." Lazada is a Singapore-headquartered e-commerce platform majority owned by Alibaba. Razer is a gaming hardware, software and services company founded by Singaporean Tan Min-Liang and based in San Francisco.