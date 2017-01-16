Trendlines Medical gets S$2.2 million grant from Spring Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Trendlines Group said on Monday its Trendlines Medical Singapore unit will get a grant of up to S$2.2 million under what is called the Incubator Development Program, administered by agency Spring Singapore.

Funds from the grant will support the operating activities of Trendlines Medical Singapore, which invests in, develops and nurtures early-stage medical technology companies, with the aim of improving the human condition.

Trendlines Medical Singapore chief executive Eric Loh said: "Spring Singapore's grant to Trendlines' new Singapore incubator demonstrates the strong support here in Singapore for our incubation programme.

"The grant will help us provide extensive support to our Singapore-based investments and enhance our ability to establish and build medical device companies."