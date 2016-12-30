Toshiba shares plunge for third straight day on writedown fears

An impending multibillion-dollar writedown by Toshiba has sparked one of the worst share losses for a major Japanese company after rating agencies cut its credit ratings, and shortsellers smelled blood. Shares in the electronics and industrial conglomerate plunged 17 per cent yesterday - the third straight day of double-digit falls, erasing almost all of its 87 per cent rally this year.

The beleaguered company's latest problems stem from its nuclear services business, which brings in about a third of its revenue and one it was counting on to fuel growth.

Toshiba warned that it may write down billions of dollars linked to a deal by its US unit, Westinghouse Electric, which resulted in about 800 billion yen (S$9.9 billion) in market value being wiped out this week.

Moody's Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings responded by slashing Toshiba's credit ratings.

Westinghouse bought a nuclear construction and services business from Chicago Bridge & Iron last year. But assets that it took on are likely to be worth less than initially thought. There is also a dispute about payments that are due.

"Investor concerns are peaking, given that there are figures running into several hundred billions of yen and no idea of what the actual losses are," Mr Masahiko Ishino, an analyst at Tokai Tokyo Securities, told Bloomberg.

Haunted by accounting problems, Toshiba has been trying to recover from a profit-padding scandal last year that prompted the company to pare businesses.

Toshiba Asia Pacific, Toshiba's regional headquarters in Singapore, declined to comment yesterday on whether the impending writedown will affect its businesses here.

A spokesman said that Toshiba Asia Pacific, which oversees operations in Asia and Oceania, excluding Japan, China and Hong Kong, has about 1,200 employees in Singapore, primarily in sales and marketing, as well as engineering.

The size of the writedown is not likely to be established until February but Toshiba said earlier this week that it would exceed an initially anticipated amount of US$87 million (S$126 million), and would probably be in the billions.

"The downgrade reflects Moody's deepening concerns over Toshiba's near-term liquidity," Ms Masako Kuwahara, a Moody's senior analyst, said in a statement. "The impairment loss could further lead to a breach of Toshiba's bank debt financial covenants."

But Mr Ishino told Bloomberg there "isn't a big risk that the firm will be unable to pay its liabilities, considering its profitability and capitalisation".