Ticon, ST Telemedia to build, run data centres in Thailand

A Singapore-based operator of data centres said yesterday that it has formed a partnership with a Thai developer to build and operate centres in Thailand.

The joint venture between ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and Thai firm Ticon Industrial Connection aims to complete a Bangkok facility by 2020.

ST Telemedia owns 51 per cent of the entity, with the rest held by Ticon, which is majority-owned by Frasers Property and TCC Group.

ST Telemedia chief executive Bruno Lopez said: "Partnering with Ticon... provides us with one of the strongest local networks.

"(It) has intimate understanding of the Thai market, wide access to land banks as well as extensive experience in property development in the commercial and industrial space in the greater Bangkok area and across Thailand.

"This strategic partnership allows us to further broaden our global data centre network and bolster our position as a leading data centre provider across the region, together with our other strong established bases in Asia - India, China and Singapore."

Mr Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, chairman of Ticon's executive committee, added: "The market for information technology services has grown by leaps and bounds, especially the data centre market, which is expected to double in size over the next three years.

"All these translate into a great opportunity for Ticon to expand into such new business."