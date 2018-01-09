The party has to end. But when?

In the midst of a long-running bull market that is now reaching momentous proportions, most investors may well have forgotten that just two years ago, during the first five trading days of 2016, the market dropped 6 per cent. It was the worst five-day start to a year ever and supposedly a harbinger of bad times.

We know where that ended. Spurred by Mr Donald Trump's election that November, market indexes surged to record levels and went far higher this year. The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 19 per cent last year, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 25 per cent, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite leapt 28 per cent.

There wasn't a single day last year when the S&P 500 fluctuated more than 2 per cent, a level of low volatility unseen since the mid-1960s, according to market historian James Stack, president of InvesTech Research.

In a rare convergence, investor euphoria spread across the globe.

A measure of market performance, the MSCI All Country World Index, gained 22.7 per cent last year, closing at a record high. And so far this year, stocks have continued their advance. Last Thursday, the Dow broke the 25,000 barrier for the first time, and technology stocks are soaring to new highs. Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are adding a whiff of bubble-like mania.

And that may not be such good news for investors. "If there are any certainties, one will be that this party will eventually come to an end," Mr Stack said. "A correction would be healthy. The longer we go without one, the greater the risk this will end badly. A lot of people will get hurt. When it ends, it will end badly and with high volatility."

That doesn't mean the end is imminent, according to Mr Stack and other investment managers and market experts I interviewed this week. All of them successfully navigated markets last year, when the greatest risk was being underinvested.

"Everybody thinks the market is overvalued," said Parnassus Investments president Jerome Dodson. "So do I. I'm expecting a correction, but I was expecting one after Trump was elected. I was wrong. The market can keep going up even when it's overvalued."



Kimono-clad staff seen at the opening ceremony of the first New Year trade session at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday. Investor euphoria spread across the globe last year, and the long-running bull market is reaching momentous proportions. Last Thursday, the Dow broke the 25,000 barrier for the first time, and technology stocks are soaring to new highs. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Mr Dodson didn't move into cash last year and his Parnassus Endeavor Fund, where he's the portfolio manager, gained nearly 20 per cent last year and is ranked by Morningstar as the No. 1 fund in its category (large-cap growth) over three-, five-and 10-year periods.

"Most seasoned investors realise this market is overvalued and overbought and it's been a long time since a normal correction," Mr Stack said. "They're nervous." Nonetheless, he said he was 82 per cent invested in stocks, with 18 per cent in cash, only slightly more than usual.

He said he had learnt from decades of market experience that "overvaluation isn't what causes bear markets - it never has and never will". In addition, he said, "there's going to be tremendous political pressure to keep the party going," especially since Mr Trump has so often cited the bull market as evidence of the success of his presidency.

So what should investors do?

It's probably no surprise that renowned emeritus professor of economics Burton Malkiel at Princeton, the author of the 1973 classic A Random Walk Down Wall Street: The Time-Tested Strategy for Successful Investing, suggests investors "stay the course".

"If the sharp rise in the stock market in 2017 has unbalanced your portfolio with a higher proportion of equities than is consistent with your risk tolerance, then you could do some rebalancing by trimming the equities down to the proportion at which you are comfortable," he said. "But do not try to time the market. Nobody can consistently time the market, and those who try it usually fail."

Although he is a long-time champion of passive, low-cost index investing, a strategy that has worked well since the financial crisis, last year he endorsed an "advanced indexing" approach at the automated investment manager Wealthfront, where he is chief investment adviser.

Wealthfront aims to outperform strictly passive investing, and its taxable portfolio returned 20.56 per cent last year, which indeed beat its bench mark.

Mr Dodson is an active manager who focuses on stock selection. "I've never had a good record at market timing," he said. "I look for stocks that are undervalued, but I'm having terrible trouble finding anything that's reasonably priced."

Mr Stack said that in examining bull markets over the past 50 years, he had found that both the technology and energy sectors outperformed in the late stages of a bull market. He said investors "should have some portion of their portfolio in the materials sector, notably energy, which had been so out of favour" until mid-2017.

In my outlook column last year, Mr Damien Courvalin, head of energy research for Goldman Sachs' Global Investment Research commodities team, was uncannily accurate in forecasting that oil prices would recover in 2017 and stabilise at US$55 to US$60 per barrel. So I asked him what his team was predicting this year.

"From a total-return perspective, it's quite compelling to be invested in commodities," he said - even though he doesn't see oil prices rising much above current levels by year's end. That's because, thanks to the shale oil revolution, producers outside the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries can easily ramp up production when prices are US$60 to US$65. But commodities investors can still make a profit, he said, by betting on stable to rising prices in the futures market.

NYTIMES