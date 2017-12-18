ThaiBev unit registers to bid for Sabeco; price offer initially estimated at US$4.8b

Dec 18, 2017, 8:23 am SGT
SINGAPORE – Thai Beverage’s (ThaiBev) Vietnamese drinks unit has registered to bid for a 53.59 per cent stake in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp (Sabeco), and will price its bid by 3pm on Monday (Dec 18), Singapore time, the food and drink group announced before Monday’s market opening.

ThaiBev’s associated company, Vietnam Beverage, had earlier indicated its interest in acquiring a stake in Sabeco. 

Other companies that have expressed interest in bidding for Sabeco include Anheuser-Busch InBev and Asahi Group Holdings.

The Vietnamese government, which is selling the shares, had earlier provided initial price guidance of 320,000 dong (S$19) per share, which could make Vietnam Beverage’s bid worth about US$4.8 billion (S$6.5 billion).

ThaiBev has halted trading in its stock.

